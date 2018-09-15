Missouri River Tops 1993 Levels in Several Places
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Missouri River is already higher than it was during the 1993 flood in much of Nebraska and Iowa, and the water is still rising.
The river is expected to crest next week 5 to 7 feet above flood stage in Nebraska and Iowa. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the water will remain at that high level at least into August.
River gauges show the water was already quite high on Friday. The river was at 33.3 feet in Sioux City, Iowa. That's above the 27.3-foot crest recorded in 1993.
At Blair, Neb., the river was already at 30.2 feet. That's higher than the 27.4-foot peak in 1993.
Omaha was at 31.1 feet. That's more than the 30.3-foot crest recorded in 1993.
