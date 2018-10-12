Missouri roofing company cited in heat death of worker

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal agency has cited a Missouri roofing company after a worker died of heat stroke.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday that it cited Weathercraft Incorporated with a serious violation and proposed penalties of $12,471.

The agency said in a news release that a 47-year-old worker was on his third day on the job in August when he collapsed while installing roofing materials at a Catholic high school in Jefferson City. He died the next day after being hospitalized with a core body temperature above 107 degrees.

OSHA official Karena Lorek said in the release that the worker's death "underscores how critical it is for employers to ensure that workers are acclimated to heat conditions."

A spokesman says the company's working with OSHA in the investigation.