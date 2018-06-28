Missouri S and T Concrete Study Would Lower Carbon Emissions

ROLLA - A professor at Missouri S and T University touted a new process Monday that uses added fly ash in concrete to lower costs and reduce carbon emissions in the manufacturing of concrete. The concrete produced concrete that should have the same strength as traditional concrete. S and T engineering professor Jeffery Volz is leading the study of the new concrete.

Regular concrete is more expensive to make because it requires heating limestone. That heating process releases carbon dioxide. But concrete with more fly ash uses less limestone heating, and emits less carbon dioxide.

The downside to concrete with more fly ash is that it takes longer to set than regular concrete.

"We do a lot of stuff in lab, but eventually move it out to an actual structure because people feel a lot more comfortable. We always say if it works in lab, but doesn't work in the field, then it's just a waste of time," said Volz.

Volz said the project is underway, but not quite complete.

"We're working on mixed designs right now. We'll start building full scale designs and start testing them in lab by the end of the summer. And eventually, hopefully, have a pilot project with MoDOT on an actual bridge or pavement," said Volz.