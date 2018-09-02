Missouri's athletic giving structure to undergo changes

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri athletic department planned significant changes to its donor system.

The changes were an effort to keep the school financially competitive in the Southeastern Conference. Effective July 1, the school planned to change its Priority Points system, which determines perks given to private donors based on their contributions.

Under the current system, boosters are given separate point totals for football and men's basketball and earn points based only on gifts for seat premiums and parking.

The Kansas City Star reports the new system would tally a donor's total annual contribution to Missouri athletics to decide a donor's annual level. The donor level determines rank for parking passes, as well as requests for season tickets and tickets for away, neutral site and postseason games.