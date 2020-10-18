Missouri's 'Buckle Up Phone Down Day' encourages drivers to take the pledge

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Oct. 16 as 'Buckle Up Phone Down Day' in Missouri. Friday challenges Missouri drivers to fasten their seatbelt and put down their phone while driving.

The public is invited to attend MoDOT's virtual kick off celebration on Facebook on Friday. Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will present on driver safety at the virtual event.

Carl Edwards knows a thing or two about driving. So take it from him: buckle up, and put the phone down. Every trip. Every time.



Take the pledge today: https://t.co/oTVKBPBxbc#BUPD #BUPDDay pic.twitter.com/Z3lfWALKph — MoDOT (@MoDOT) October 16, 2020

MoDOT's Director stated in an emailed press release how it's important this year for drivers to take the BUPD pledge.

"This year more than ever, the BUPD message is vitally important as we've seen an uptick in MoDOT vehicles being hit and an increase in fatalities on Missouri highways," Patrick McKenna said.

2020 is the fourth year MoDOT and and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are participating in Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Since 2017, more than 13,000 drivers and businesses have accepted the pledge.

Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin have also adopted the BUPD program. MoDOT's Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer explained in a press release how the the program is expanding outside of Missouri.

"We've seen this grassroots effort steadily spread throughout Missouri, as well as to other states, and we want to keep that momentum going so we can save lives on our highways," Nicole Hood said.

MoDOT created a BUPD Starter Kit for Missouri drivers. The kit, along with more information, can be found on the program's website.