Missouri's Charles Harris declares for the NFL Draft

COLUMBIA - Missouri defensive end Charles Harris has played his last snap in the black and gold. The star junior announced today he will skip his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with the Tigers, Harris totaled 136 tackles, 34.5 of them for a loss to go along with 18 sacks. He is ranked as the No. 11 overall NFL prospect for 2017 by Scout Inc.

Essentially, Harris said he believes he got everything he could from Mizzou. He will graduate in May.

"I feel like I have used all my resources here at Mizzou, which is what every student-athlete should strive to do," Harris said.

Harris was a part of the Missouri team that reached the SEC Championship Game in 2014, but has also been a part of two losing seasons with the Tigers in 2015 and 2016. However, it was in those two seasons that he was a leader on the defense.

If drafted in the first round, he could become the next in a long line of Missouri defensive lineman being taken early in the NFL Draft. Since 2009, four other Tiger defensive lineman have been drafted in the first round.

D Line ZOU:

2009: Ziggy Hood, Pittsburgh Steelers (32nd overall)

2011: Aldon Smith, San Francisco 49ers (7th overall)

2013: Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets (13th overall)

2015: Shane Ray, Denver Broncos (23rd overall)

2017: Charles Harris ???

To be lumped in with players like that is an honor for Harris who played alongside Shane Ray for one season. He will get a chance to truly prove he belongs in the same sentence as those guys at the NFL Draft Combine which runs from February 28 through March 6.

"It's an honor to come in. God had perfect timing. I came at the perfect time when D-Line Zou was really erupting. I had some great leaders in front of me: Markus Golden, Shane Ray, Kony Ealy, Michael Sam, the list goes on, but I just came in at a great time," Harris said.

Despite leaving before his last year of eligibility, Harris said Mizzou would always be a part of him.

"As I move on, I'm proud to say I'm Mizzou Made."