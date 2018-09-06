Missouri's Clark Named to SEC First Team

COLUMBIA- Mizzou midfielder Kaysie Clark has been named to the 2013 All-Southeastern Conference first team. The junior leads Missouri in points this season with 15, accumulated through six goals and three assists.

Clark was part of the Big 12 Conference All-Newcomer Team in 2011 and has played in all 19 of the Tigers' games this season. She has recorded 1,599 minutes of play, which is the second highest on the team.

Missouri takes on Arkansas in Orange Beach, Ala. Monday at 6:30 p.m. in its first game of the 2013 SEC Tournament.