Missouri's Cottey College names new president

By: The Associated Press

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Cottey College has named a new president.

The Joplin Globe reports the women's liberal arts college this month selected Doris Tegart, who worked at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for 20 years, as its new leader.

Tegart currently serves as Bellarmine's executive vice president and provost. Previously she worked as the school's vice president for academic affairs and vice president and executive assistant to the president.

Tegart earned her doctorate at Indiana University-Bloomington with concentrations in women's studies and administration. She will replace current President Judy Rogers, who will retire next summer after serving 10 years in the position.

The independent college in Nevada, Missouri, has an enrollment of about 350 residential students.

The college is owned by the PEO Sisterhood, an international women's organization.