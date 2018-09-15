Missouri's DWI Enforcement Gets a C

Deputies caught thirty-two traffic violations, including one DWI offense during their weekend traffic DWI enforecement.

As a state Missouri got a grade of C-- from the web site drinkinganddriving.org, which means Missouri sees thirty-nine to sixty-eight DWI arrests per ten thousand people. Callaway County also got the grade of C.

A grant from MoDOT's Division of Highway Safety helped fund the special enforcement and other parts of Missouri could see similar plans to come.