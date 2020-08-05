Missouri's education department offers new guidance for school year

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary education issued new guidance for the upcoming school year on Monday.

The guidance stressed the need for physical distancing whenever possible. Students should sit with desks all facing the same direction to avoid face to face contact, according to the guidance.

The department also recommends moving meetings with visitors, like parent-teacher conferences, to remote options. Any in-person visitors must be screened for symptoms, and schools should keep a log of all outside visitors.

Masks or face coverings are recommended for students in middle and high school.

As for buses, which "may not readily allow for social distancing," the guidance recommends loading back to front and seating siblings together.

Staff and students are also encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.