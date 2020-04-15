Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant

JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.

Over the last week, the hotel has been converted and is now ready to receive patients from hospitals in the local St. Louis area. Some of these hospitals include Barnes, SSM Health, Mercy.

The Alternate Care Site was planned and constructed with the help of The Missouri National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Health and Senior Services, SEMA's Disaster Medical Assistance Team, Missouri Hospital Association and FEMA.

Medical professionals helping staff the newly converted hotel are from the Missouri National Guard's 139th Medical Group and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The site includes a triage station, four nurse stations, conference rooms and a privacy fence around the perimeter.