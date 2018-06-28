Missouri's Gas Cheapest in U.S.

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A little over a month ago, some motorists were wondering if $3 gasoline prices were here to stay. Now, drivers in parts of Missouri are paying less than $2 per gallon for regular unleaded. In fact, according to AAA Auto Club, Missouri gas is the cheapest in the nation. While the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded today is $2.33, Missourians are paying, on average, $2.04. Declines in crude oil prices, lower demand with the end of summer and other factors are cited in the falling price at the pumps.