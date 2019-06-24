Missouri's Houdashelt named MAC Wrestler of the Week

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 05 2014 Feb 5, 2014 Wednesday, February 05, 2014 4:28:00 PM CST February 05, 2014 in Sports
By: Creighton Hayes, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Missouri junior wrestler Drake Houdashelt remains atop the national rankings at 149 pounds after two top-10 victories this past week, collecting Mid-American Conference honors at the same time.

Houdashelt was named MAC Wrestler of the Week after defeating the second ranked Oklahoma Sooner, Kendric Maple. The win helped the Tigers claw past Oklahoma 18-15.

Houdashelt followed up his performance in Norman with another victory in Stillwater over No. 7 Josh Kindig of Oklahoma State by way of a 4-0 decision.

This marks the second time this season that Houdashelt has received MAC honors and the third time of his career.

Freshman J'den Cox was also nominated for MAC Wrestler of the Week after his upset of Oklahoma's third ranked Travis Rutt.

The Tigers are back in action Friday night at the Hearnes Center versus MAC foe Buffalo.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
12am 66°
1am 66°
2am 65°
3am 64°