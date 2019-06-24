Missouri's Houdashelt named MAC Wrestler of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri junior wrestler Drake Houdashelt remains atop the national rankings at 149 pounds after two top-10 victories this past week, collecting Mid-American Conference honors at the same time.

Houdashelt was named MAC Wrestler of the Week after defeating the second ranked Oklahoma Sooner, Kendric Maple. The win helped the Tigers claw past Oklahoma 18-15.

Houdashelt followed up his performance in Norman with another victory in Stillwater over No. 7 Josh Kindig of Oklahoma State by way of a 4-0 decision.

This marks the second time this season that Houdashelt has received MAC honors and the third time of his career.

Freshman J'den Cox was also nominated for MAC Wrestler of the Week after his upset of Oklahoma's third ranked Travis Rutt.

The Tigers are back in action Friday night at the Hearnes Center versus MAC foe Buffalo.