Missouri's Humane Society: 32 dogs spared from hoarding site

RUSSELLVILLE (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri says it has rescued nearly three dozen dogs from a central Missouri trailer home the agency described as waste-filled and trash-strewn.

The agency says the mixed-breed dogs and puppies removed from the property at the request of Moniteau County authorities were found with severe hair loss, parasites, irritated skin and various other maladies.

The Humane Society says the property's owner agreed to surrender the animals, and that the agency's Animal Cruelty Task Force will recommend abuse charges against that person.

The animals will be treated at the agency's site in St. Louis and be placed for adoption.

