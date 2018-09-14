Missouri's Humane Society stands by for Hurricane Florence animal rescue

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The team of nine is trained for both land and swift water animal rescue. They are loading up with equipment Thursday and plan to deploy over the weekend.

According to a press release, the disaster response team is bringing a horse trailer, two boats, five trucks and more equipment.

The team is also prepared to shelter any displaced animals if needed.

“We are proud of the capabilities of our professional team and grateful to our donors who understand the importance of this life-saving work," said Kathy Warnick, president of Humane Society of Missouri.