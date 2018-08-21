Missouri's International Exports Rising in 2011

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri businesses are shipping an increasing amount of products to other countries. Gov. Jay Nixon says the state's international exports were up 13 percent through the first half of 2011. That comes on top of a 35 percent growth in exports during 2010.

Nixon has been highlighting Missouri's export figures while traveling the state promoting a business incentive plan on the agenda for a special legislative session in September. One

prominent part of that legislation would authorize up to $360 million of tax incentives for companies handling or shipping goods internationally through the St. Louis airport.

The proposal also would create new incentives for science and technology companies while scaling back or eliminating some of Missouri's existing tax breaks for building developers and

low-income seniors who rent homes.