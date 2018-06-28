Missouri's Jabari Brown Enters Name into NBA Draft

COLUMBIA - Missouri Junior guard Jabari Brown announced Wednesday he will enter his name into the 2014 NBA Draft.

The decision makes Brown eligible for feedback from the National Basketball Association office and gives him the opportunity to either sign with an agent or return to Missouri for his senior season.

"This was a step I needed to take in order to make the most educated decision possible with regards to my NBA opportunities," Brown said. "My time here at Mizzou has been incredible. This is a special place and a second home for me. However, I must approach this looking at the bigger picture. This is a decision that impacts my family as well and that is most important to me," he said.

Brown was the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer during the 2013-2014 season, averaging just under 20 points in 35 games. Brown topped 20 points in scoring 19 times during the his second season with the Tigers.

"So many things right now point for him [Brown] to enter the draft, hire an agent and move forward, but he will do his due diligence in this process and then make the decision best for him and his family," Head Coach Frank Haith said.

Missouri already loses senior guard Earnest Ross to graduation and junior Jordan Clarkson, who announced his decision March 31 to forgo his senior year.

Underclassmen have until April 15 to withdraw their names from consideration and retain collegiate eligibility.