Missouri's January unemployment rate lowest since 2001

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday that Missouri's unemployment rate for January fell to 4.3 percent, the lowest it's been since June 2001.

That number is also lower than the 4.9 percent national average for January.

Missouri's non-farm payroll employment grew by 5,800 jobs in January, with several industries adding jobs.

Health care and social assistance saw the largest gain with 2,400 jobs added in January, followed by financial activities which increased by 1,600 jobs.

Over the month, construction also grew by 1,600 jobs and durable goods manufacturing added 1,300 jobs.