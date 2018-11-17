Missouri's Karissa Schweizer to compete in 2017 Indoor Track and Field Championships

COLUMBIA - Missouri Track and Field junior Karissa Schweizer has been selected to compete in the 2017 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas. Schweizer is slated to compete in the 3,000m run and the 5,000m run while making her first tournament appearance.

Schweizer has been competitive all season but has really stepped up her game as of late, which no doubt influenced her selection for the meet. She was able to take home two conference titles, in the mile run and the 3,000m run, at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships a weekend ago. Schweizer was not done there, though. She also hoisted the Cliff Harper Trophy for being the top female scorer in the event.

This made Schweizer the first Tiger since 1989 two capture two individual titles at a conference meet.

Schweizer will race in the 5,000m run at 8:20 p.m. CT on Friday, March 10. She will be in the blocks for the 3,000m run at 6:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 11. Both races will be on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.