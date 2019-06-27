Missouri's last abortion clinic asks for stay

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic is asking a state administrative panel to intervene before its license to perform abortions expires Friday.

The St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate on Tuesday asked the Administrative Hearing Commission to act to ensure abortions can continue at the clinic. A court order temporarily protecting the procedure will expire Friday.

The request comes as a legal fight with the state over the clinic's license plays out.

The health department on Friday declined to renew the clinic's license. Concerns included three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries, and another that the agency said led to life-threatening complications.

Clinic leaders say the license fight is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure.

A hearing on the clinic's license is scheduled for Aug. 1 in St. Louis.