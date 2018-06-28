Missouri's Legislature Acts To Protect Police Officers

COLUMBIA -The Missouri Legislature amended state law to expand the felony of "disarming an officer." Since 2009, Missouri statutes made it a felony to disarm an officer. However, ‘disarm' was defined as taking an officer's ‘deadly weapon' and ‘deadly weapon' was not defined in the statute.

On numerous occasions in the past several years, Columbia police officers have been in altercations during which their assailants attempted to, or were successful, in removing the officer's taser, pepper spray, tactical baton, or other intermediate weapon.

Dale Roberts, Executive Director of the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA), said, "In the past few years, Columbia police officers have been in life-threatening fights during which their assailants were successful in removing an intermediate weapon from the officer's duty belt."

Statistically, when an officer's weapon is taken from the officer, it is invariably used against that officer, and often with deadly results.