Missouri's Loren Figueroa Named SEC Diver of the Week

COLUMBIA — Missouri diver Loren Figueroa earned Southeastern Conference Female Diver of the Week announced Monday. The award comes in for a league leading third time this season.

Figueroa earned the 1 and 3-meter diving titles in Mizzou's dual win over Drury University on Jan. 25. She dove her second highest score of the season in the 3-meter with 338.25 points to win the event along with posting a 296.48 points in the 1-meter to earn top honors.

The accolade is her seventh in her career at Missouri as she remains undefeated on the season in the 1-meter competition, a perfect eight-for-eight.