Missouri's Loveable Big Man

COLUMBIA - Steve Moore doesn't always score, but when he does...the crowd goes crazy. The crowd went crazy Saturday afternoon when Moore threw down a dunk. Moore's dunk might have been his only field goal Saturday afternoon against Baylor, but lately when the big man's on the court, the tigers feel a spark.

Marcus Denmon gave fellow Tiger Kim English credit for setting up the play saying,"Kimmie really made that play happen because he had kind of looked off and when he did that the person was closing out late to me and I drove him, and when they helped I saw Steve diving down to the rim like he's taught to and he made a great play."



Coach Frank Haith felt that Moore's previous defensive play was not properly recognized saying, "what's lost is the play he had before that, he had a rebound in there and I think it was miller, in a tussle and he kind of rips the ball away."

Moore's teammates support his effort and energy every game and know the enthusiasm level is always high with Moore. Phil Pressey is one of Moore's biggest fans saying, "he's going to bring it every game with his enthusiasm and just his hard work ethic, and you can't teach that so that's what steve brings."

Moore and the Tigers must have some faults right? Pressey joked around saying, "I can't really tell you guys our weaknesses. You guys have to figure that out for yourselves."

The No. 3 Tigers face off against Big-12 rival Oklahoma State Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena.