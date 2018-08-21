Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee

10 hours 23 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:19:02 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

The Democrat will meet with Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday. She faces a tough battle for re-election this year in a state Trump won by 19 points.

McCaskill has said she wants to know Kavanaugh's opinion on the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens' United decision that allowed corporate spending in elections.

McCaskill also says she wants to know how Kavanaugh feels about a Republican-led lawsuit to overturn former President Barack Obama's health care law. And she says she's interested in Kavanaugh's views in cases of "the little guy versus the big guy."

Republicans have been pressuring Democratic senators up for re-election this year to meet with Kavanaugh, particularly in states that Trump won.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said on Tuesday that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with... More >>
59 minutes ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:43:05 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:55:34 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
FAYETTE – A mid-Missouri farmer said he is unsure Gov. Mike Parson's drought assistance program for farmers will be enough.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
JEFFERSON CITY - If Missouri residents wanted to get information about the state's finances, they would have to go through... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has referred the investigation into last month's deadly sinking of a Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with sexual misconduct on Sunday after patrons at the Columbia Public Library said he... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were pursuing negotiations with prosecutors that could... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:04:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Tuesday on heels of major shortage. EpiPens are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:18:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy arrested 29-year-old Selestine Nichols after a police chase south on Providence Road Tuesday morning.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday came out with new rules scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:55:05 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
HALLSVILLE - The mother of a girl who committed suicide after alleged bullying at school filed a wrongful death lawsuit... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three separate incidents late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, including a stabbing, a... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

High Street closed until end of month due to construction
High Street closed until end of month due to construction
JEFFERSON CITY - Major construction around the Capitol shut down the 100 block of High Street Monday. The construction is... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two St. Louis men have been killed in a head-on crash. The Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:26:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:19:02 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 83°
7pm 81°
8pm 78°
9pm 75°