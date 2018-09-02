Missouri's Minimum Wage On The Way Up

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 15 cents an hour as of January 1st, to a new rate of $6.65 an hour. The change marks the first automatic adjustment for Missouri's minimum wage since voters passed a ballot measure last year. That initiative raised the basic wage to $6.50 in 2007 from $5.15, with an annual inflationary adjustment thereafter. The 2008 increase in the minimum wage is based on a 2.2 percent change in the Consumer Price Index between July 2006 and July 2007. Voters approved the minimum wage ballot initiative by a roughly 3-to-1 vote.