Missouri's Musicians Make the Grade

Musicians warmed up outside the fine arts building at the University of Missouri campus, waiting to be heard, waiting to see how their scores matched up against other elite performers.

"I felt really strong, i was really excited to play my piece" said Adriana Hindman, a musician from Washington High School. MU will see more than 9,000 students from now through the weekend.

High school students must first receive a score of one at the district level before they can be invited to MU's campus to perform and compete in this music festival, being eligible to perform on MU's campus where instrumentalist and vocalists will be judged by 13 judges over the course of three days.

But, it wasn't just students who were anxious to about how they would perform. One parent, Jane Bugle, said she "was pretty nervous, i think i was more nervous than he was, but it turns out he was nervous." In addition to supporting the arts, there are other benefits to hosting the state music festival.

"You know with the high school students association is one of the top revenue generators for the city of Columbia," said Rick Kindhart, from MSHSAA, "and our state music festival is one of those biggest events."

But these musicians aren't worried about economics, they just want to leave with a top rating.

Reported by Caroline Gable.