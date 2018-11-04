Missouri's New Abortion Law

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A federal judge in Kansas City is holding a hearing today on whether to make permanent an order blocking enforcement of Missouri's new abortion law. The measure would put more abortion clinics under state supervision by categorizing them as outpatient surgery centers. That would require them to meet specific state building, staffing and health standards. Last month U.S. District Judge Ortrie Smith blocked enforcement of the new law. The law would apply to any facility that performs more than five first-trimester abortions a month, or any second- or third-trimester abortions. Supporters argue that it is necessary to ensure the health and safety of women. But Planned Parenthood claims the law would shut down its clinic in Kansas City and temporarily close its Columbia clinic while it made the required renovations.