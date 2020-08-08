Missouri's opioid crisis receives three milion in grant funding

JEFFERSON CITY - Three organizations received $1 million each through the U.S. DHSS to "continue fighting the opioid crisis in rural areas," a news release said on Friday.

The Senate passed the fiscal year 2020 Labor/HHS appropriations bill in December 2019, and the organizations were chosen and received in 2020.

Senator Roy Blunt backed the bill as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS).

“The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the opioid crisis, putting those suffering from opioid and other substance use disorders at greater risk for relapses and overdoses,” said Blunt.

The three Missouri organizations that received funding are:

· National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse – St. Louis Area

· Northwest Health Services Inc., St. Joseph

· Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, Marshall

Blunt said focusing on Missouri's rural areas, as well as addressing the nationwide opioid epidemic is a priority to the health appropriations subcommittee.

“We need to continue getting resources into the hands of local organizations and health care providers so they can reach people who need help," Blunt said.

The bill passes in 2019 included $318.3 million for rural health care programs. "The obstacles faced by patients and providers in rural communities are unique and often differ greatly from those in urban areas," according to the 2019 news release.