Missouri's right-to-work bill lacks needed lawmaker support

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Not enough Missouri lawmakers appear to support a right-to-work measure for the GOP-led Legislature to enact the bill into law.

An Associated Press analysis shows the bill appears to be short of the 109 House members needed to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto.

Nine of the 116 GOP House members told AP they'll vote against the bill if it comes up during Wednesday's session. Another has publicly said she opposes it. And no Democrats are expected to support it.

That would leave Republicans with no more than 106 votes for the measure, which would bar workplace contracts with mandatory union fees.

If House Republican leaders were to rally enough support, the bill still would face a challenge getting the two-thirds majority needed in the Senate to complete an override.