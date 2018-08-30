Missouri's seven veterans' homes to receive money

MEXICO - The Mexico Veterans' Home plans to make its 150 veterans feel safer.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed three bills into law Friday that will help provide funding for repairs and renovations for all seven of Missouri's veterans' homes.

Brenda Ezell, administrator at the veterans' home in Mexico, says it plans to use its portion of the $33 million to improve life safety issues.

"We're looking at the fire safety, the nurse call system, those things that provide that umbrella of safety for the residents that live here," Ezell said.

The Mexico Veterans' Home houses veterans that range from age 62 to 99. The facility provides care for its veterans as long as they meet the criteria of being a U.S. veteran that has been discharged and a Missouri resident for six months.

Ezell says staff will work the the Missouri Veterans Commission to finalize the improvement plan. She said the changes will be subtle.

"We'll look at the structure, any construction that might be needed to make it a safer environment for the residents," Ezell said. "We may look at elevator repair and upkeep, we may look at fire suppression."

Ezell says the home already has great systems in place, it just wants to improve the safety since it now has the money available.

The seven veterans' homes locations include Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.

The governor's office said the funding will also allow statewide electronic medical records improvements.