Missouri's Transportation and Corrections Departments Win Awards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's transportation and corrections departments have won awards from the state for their efforts to make government more efficient.

Three programs in the two departments were recognized Wednesday with the annual Governor's Award for Quality and Productivity.

The Missouri Department of Transportation won a customer service award for a new call routing system that shortens the hold time for callers.

The agency also won an efficiency award for its design of Missouri Highway 5, which uses an alternating passing lane between the north and south lanes to avoid traffic congestion.

The Missouri Department of Corrections won an innovation award for a new approach at a Potosi facility that evaluates inmates who commit additional crimes behind bars tailors programs to reintroduce them into the prison's general population.