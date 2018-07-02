Missouri S&T Adds 3-D Printers to Library

ROLLA (AP) - The Missouri University of Science and Technology is giving all its students access to 3-D printers.

The Rolla school said in a news release that it has acquired two printers for the Curtis Laws Wilson Library. Other printers are located in labs on campus, but the new printers are the first to be available for any student to use.

The 3-D printers can create complex shapes using layers of plastic filament. Specifications come from modeling software or from the scan of an existing object.

Customer technical support manager David Esping says he looks forward to seeing students' "brilliance shine."

The university's information technology department is working with the library to create a remodeled design area next to the library's coffee shop.