Missouri S&T gets $3 million for cybersecurity effort

ROLLA (AP) - A $3 million federal grant will fund scholarships for 16 master's degree and doctoral students at Missouri University of Science and Technology to specialize in cybersecurity.

The university said recipients of the National Science Foundation grants will serve at a federal agency for a period of time equal to the length of their scholarship as a condition of receiving the funds.

The scholarships are designed to increase and strengthen cybersecurity professionals that protect the U.S. government.

The university's computer science department hopes to use the grant to promote its experiential learning opportunities. The project is titled "MASTER: Missouri Advanced Security Training, Education and Research" and will be led by Dr. Dan Lin, assistant computer science professor.