Missouri S&T Promotes Interim Director

ROLLA, Mo. - Dr. Stewart Gillies, interim director of the Rock Mechanics and Explosives Research Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology since 2009, has been named director of the center, effective Jan. 1, 2013.

"I'm very proud to be appointed as director of the center," said Gillies.

"University-based research such as that undertaken at Missouri S&T's Rock Mechanics and Explosives Research Center allows research investigator faculty from different backgrounds to work together and bring out the best from an interdisciplinary viewpoint. We have access to facilities such as specialist laboratories, explosion testing chambers, the Missouri S&T Nuclear Reactor and the Experimental Mine. We work with many engineers and scientists across the country at industry-based petroleum facilities, mine sites, geological occurrences and locations where nuclear engineering issues are important."

Gillies is also the Union Pacific-Rocky Mountain Energy Mining Professor at Missouri S&T. He was named interim director of the RMERC on June 1, 2009, succeeding Dr. David A. Summers, Curators' Professor Emeritus of mining and nuclear engineering at Missouri S&T. Summers served in the position for more than 30 years.

Founded in 1964, the RMERC conducts research related to rock physics and in support of all fields of science and engineering that deal with rock or minerals. These include the mining, petroleum and nuclear industries, geological science and engineering, and industrial manufacturing related to these disciplines.

Prior to joining Missouri S&T, Gillies was director of Gillies Wu Mining Technology, a consulting and training firm based in Brisbane, Australia. The firm focuses on underground mining issues, mine ventilation and atmosphere control, emergency evacuation, mine evaluation economics, and training and education.

Gillies' current research projects include the utilization of booster fans in underground coal mines and fire simulation for training in self-escape in underground mines.