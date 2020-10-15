Missouri S&T receives single largest donation in state history for higher education

By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ROLLA- A St. Louis couple donated $300 million to a foundation that will support Missouri University of Science and Technology, according to a press release. 

Fred Kummer and his wife June have been major donors to Missouri S&T for years. 

The Kummers’ gift will be channeled into a new not-for-profit foundation, The Kummer Institute Foundation.

The donation is the largest single gift to a university in the state. 

“This gift is transformative for S&T, the Rolla region and our state,” Dr. Mo Dehghani, Missouri S&T Chancellor, said.

The money will help the university establish a school of innovation and entrepreneurship, research, provide scholarships and help the Rolla economy.

"This gift will make our school a center for entrepreneurship, thereby energizing the economy of the Rolla area and the entire state of Missouri," Dr. Dehghani said.

Kummer is the founder and chairman of St. Louis-based HBE Corp.

He established the company in 1960 and built it into the world’s leading design-build firm for health care.

“I owe much of my success to the education I received at Rolla,” Fred Kummer said.

