Missouri S&T student accused of making terroristic threats

By: Joe Ward, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and The Associated Press

ROLLA - A Missouri S&T student is charged with threatening to open fire on campus with an assault rifle.

The Rolla Daily News reports that Alexander Beetler, of St. James, was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Prosecutors charged Beetler with first-degree terroristic threat, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

A news release from the university said he made the threat Sunday. It also said Beetler was not near campus when he made the threats.

Police initially stopped him in Lebanon and took him into custody, the university said.

Police later served a search warrant at this residence, and officers said they found a weapon and ammunition.

The probable cause statement says Beetler's father told authorities that his son had threatened to kill him and "empty the rest of the clips" on the Missouri S&T campus.

The father also said Beetler had an AK-47 rifle and about 900 rounds of ammunition, and the weapon was recovered during the search. The statement says Beetler was charged earlier this year in Kansas with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The school has temporarily suspended Beetler.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.