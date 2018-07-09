Missouri S&T Students Develop New Glucose Sensor

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) -- A group of students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology believe their discovery could lead to a new type of test strip for diabetics.

They've found a way to use segments of DNA embedded in bacteria to detect glucose.

Here's how it works: The students designed genes that allow a bacteria to sense the presence of the simple sugar glucose. The bacteria -- a nonvirulent strain of E. Coli -- emits a yellow glow when glucose is present. As glucose concentrations become higher, the glow becomes brighter.

The Rolla students received a silver medal for their effort during an annual competition sponsored by International Genetically Engineered Machine Foundation, or iGEM, for short.

The event, called the Americas Regional Jamboree, was held this fall in Indianapolis.