Missouri S&T to Break Ground on New Building

ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology is beginning work on a new chemical and biochemical engineering building.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the James E. Bertelsmeyer Hall is scheduled Thursday on the Rolla campus.

Its namesake is a graduate of Missouri S&T - formerly known as the University of Missouri-Rolla - who founded Heritage Propane Partners in Tulsa, Okla. Bertelsmeyer donated $5 million toward the construction of the 68,500-square-foot, three-story building.

The school says more than 60 other graduates contributed an additional $3 million to the effort.

The building will include laboratories, lecture halls and office space. It's scheduled for completion in summer 2014.