Missouri S&T Wins Award For 'Smart' Grid Research

ROLLA (AP) - Two computer science students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology are being honored for their "smart" electric power grid research.

The Rolla school says doctoral student Tom Roth, of St. Louis, received the National Science Foundations' FREEDM Systems Energy Research Consortium Graduate Fellowship for the 2012-2013 academic year. The fellowship provides $5,000 in funding for Roth's studies.

Meanwhile, junior Michael Catanzaro of St. Louis received a $4,000 award from the FREEDM Undergraduate Research Scholars Program to support his research.

FREEDM stands for Future Renewable Electric Energy Delivery and Management. The aim is to transform the nation's power grid and speed renewable electric-energy technologies into homes and businesses.

Both Roth and Catanzaro are involved in methods to schedule energy usage to conserve power or run appliances during off-peak hours.