Missouri Says 23 Water Systems Failed Perform Tests

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials say 23 public drinking water systems in Missouri have failed to complete required drinking water tests. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the 23 systems have had three major monitoring violations in a year.

The agency said in a press release that it requires all public drinking water systems to test for bacteria at least once a month. The 23 systems that violated the requirement represent less than 1 percent of the 2,800 systems in Missouri.

Among those named by the DNR are a school in Wright County, a convenience store in Jasper County, a mobile home park in Jefferson County, and several locations in Benton County.

The DNR said it will pursue legal action if the violations continue.