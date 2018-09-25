Missouri Scholars Academy's cost to attendees could rise

COLUMBIA (AP) - Families may have to pick up more of the tab if they want to send their gifted students to the University of Missouri for a one-month summer program.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Missouri Scholars Academy Director Steve Keller says putting more money on the backs of students and their families is not the best answer. But he says that after Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed and withheld funding, it's the only option.

The 330 high-achieving incoming high school juniors who participate attend classes, listen to speakers and participate in activities.

The program costs about $450,000, and Missouri and the university have chipped in $150,000 each in recent years. The cost to families has been around $500 per student, but that could rise to $1,000 if nothing changes.