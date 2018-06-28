Missouri School Accreditation Changes Put on Hold

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposal to make sweeping changes in how the state accredits its public schools has been put on hold.

The proposal has met with resistance from education groups. And the board agreed to withdraw it Wednesday at the request of Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro. She has said there appears to be a lack of understanding about the proposal and that more time is needed to meet with educators, parents and community leaders to see what changes may be needed to gain support.

Under the proposal, the state would add new tests as they become available and monitor how districts' graduates fare in college.

Districts also would report a host of new details on everything from their early childhood programs to the percentage of students completing federal financial aid forms.