Missouri School Boards' Association Case Gains Support

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City school district has obtained the support of the Missouri School Boards' Association and several neighboring districts as it prepares to make its case to the Missouri Board of Education for regaining provisional accreditation.

The district is scheduled to make its pitch Tuesday. But the state board isn't expected to take any immediate action.

The district says it deserves the upgrade because a recently released state performance report shows it's scoring in the provisionally accredited range. The report uses test scores and other data to evaluate districts.

Dropping the unaccredited label would prevent students from using a state law to transfer to accredited school systems nearby. So far a pending court case is preventing Kansas City transfers.