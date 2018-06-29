Missouri school districts prepare to test water for lead

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri school districts are preparing to test for lead in drinking water after elevated levels were found in some St. Louis school buildings.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that workers began replacing 11 sinks in St. Louis Public Schools last weekend, and they plan to replace 71 more water sources where elevated levels of lead were found over the summer.

An environmental firm is scheduled to test drinking water at Clayton public schools next week, starting with elementary and preschool buildings.

The Parkway School District has begun getting bids for water testing. The Normandy Schools Collaborative had water samples drawn on Thursday, and testing is underway in Ferguson-Florissant.

Other districts that plan to test drinking water include Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Rockwood, Ladue, Pattonville, Francis Howell, Jennings, Ritenour, Hazelwood and Affton.