Missouri School Leaders Discuss School Improvement

COLUMBIA - About 500 Missouri school leaders gathered in Columbia to talk about school improvement Monday.

Columbia held the 52nd Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators. The theme of the conference is "School Leadership for the 21st Century."

Ded Delisle, Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Education, gave opening remarks, talking about what students need from education leaders and administrators today.

"It doesn't cost extra money to change expectations of our kids, so at that end they need to be strong and courageously to create schools to our students' future, not for our present," Delisle said.

About 550 school superintendents, principals and other leaders registered to attend the meeting.

"We need to be thinking strategically about the that we can change, just among the personal and within the existing resources," said Joyce Downing with University of Central Missouri.

The four-day conference started on Sunday. Governor Jay Nixon will speak on Tuesday morning.

The conference is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (MO DESE).

For more information about the conference, visit MO DESE website.