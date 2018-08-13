Missouri School of Journalism names 4 dean finalists

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri School of Journalism has named four finalists in its search for a new dean, including one internal candidate.

Esther Thorson, the school's associate dean for graduate study, is one of two women vying to replace Dean Mills, who is retiring after 25 years as dean. The other is Sonya Forte Duhé, director of the School of Mass Communication at Loyola University in New Orleans. Duhé earned her doctorate from Mizzou.

The other finalists are David Kurpius, a professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University; and Thor Wasbotten, director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State University.

Each candidate will meet with journalism school students, faculty and staff during campus visits over the next several weeks.