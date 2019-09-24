Missouri school report cards are getting a report card of their own

A forum on Tuesday will look at how the state is providing school performance information.

COLUMBIA - A forum will be held on Tuesday at the Country Club of Missouri discussing report cards produced by the state.

Acting as a report card for the report cards, the forum will show the findings of Show-Me Institute researcher, Dr. Susan Pendergrass.

Pendergrass said it is currently very difficult for parents to find the information they're looking for.

"A PDF of a Missouri school report card is around 14 pages long," Pendergrass said. "Other states have PDFs of one to two pages."

The forum will take a deeper look at how difficult it can be to find the information that parents need when looking at a report card.

"We're going to do an interactive activity to see just how long it takes to find the important information in one of these report cards," Pendergrass said.

One of the most frustrating aspects of the current state of Missouri report cards, she said, is the inability to compare a child's school to others in the area.

"If a parent wants to see how other schools in Columbia compare to the one their child is attending, they can't do that," Pendergrass said. "But you can in most other states."

Pendergrass said she'd like to see a more user-friendly report card, which is currently made by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

"DESE was supposed to get parent feedback in the report cards it designed," Pendergrass said. "I think that's one of the more important things going forward."

The meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.