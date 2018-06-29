Missouri schools receive awards for character education

JEFFERSON CITY — The Washington, D.C.-based organization Character.org announced it would award 327 Promising Practices for schools around the world.

Some of the countries include the U.S., Canada, China, Colombia and Mexico.

According to their website, Missouri schools received more than 100 awards. Three schools in Jefferson City were honored for their character education programs.

The Jefferson City Academic Center, Lewis and Clark Middle School and Southwest Early Childhood Center each received two awards.

"We’re super excited, because we’ve been waiting for a month, and all the kids were asking me," Lewis and Clark Middle School Prinicipal Sherri Thomas said.

Lewis and Clark was awarded for “Best Week Ever” and “Blazing Character Through Poetry.”

The Promising Practices program highlights ideas from passionate teachers who are making a real difference in the lives of the students. The program celebrates specific, unique, and fresh ideas in character education every year.

“These great ideas really highlight the creative efforts of amazing teachers all across America - and the world,” Program Director Dr. Dave Keller said in a press release. “It’s great to recognize what’s going well in the classroom. These practices represent practical, effective ways to develop empathy, enhance conflict resolution skills, and inspire good citizenship.”

Missouri is one of five states with the most honored school districts.

"I think it is important for the community to see in the district and the state that this was student-driven, and I think that it’s very crucial that we instill these values,” Thomas said.

The Promising Practices Program gave out banners for every school that received the honor.