Missouri Secretary of State looking into ballot shortage

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County election officials want to extend polling hours because of ballot shortages for the municipal election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/1qoBfiL) the county's Board of Elections scrambled to deliver ballots to the last of the precincts that had no ballots or incorrect slates when voters showed up Tuesday to cast ballots in municipal elections.

Board of Elections Director Eric Fey says correct ballots were delivered to all but 10 of the affected polling places as of late Tuesday morning.

The board has also asked the County Circuit Court to allow the polls to stay open longer to deal with the shortage.

Secretary of State Jason Kander said on Twitter his office will review the situation, saying "the fact that they ran out of ballots today is unacceptable."