Missouri seeks disaster declaration for Ferguson

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has asked federal officials to issue an economic-injury disaster declaration in St. Louis County so that businesses can get aid following looting in Ferguson.

Nixon said he submitted a formal request Friday to the U.S. Small Business Administration to make low-interest loans available to businesses.

The request comes after the Aug. 9 police shooting of Michael Brown led to protests that occasionally turned violent in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. Some businesses were looted while others lost customers or had to temporarily close because of clashes between police and protesters.

State and local governments also are offering aid to businesses affected by the events in Ferguson.